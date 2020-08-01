Portland Protesters Burn Bibles, American Flags in the Streets

Protesters flocked to the Justice Center and the federal courthouse in Portland again on Friday night, lighting fires and burning American flags and Bibles in the streets.

According to the Portland Police, which did not engage with demonstrators, the crowd lit several fires, including a large bonfire in the middle of the street in front of the federal courthouse. One video shows protesters feeding a small fire with Bibles, which were engulfed in flames:

I don’t know what burning the Bible has to do with protesting against police brutality. Do not be under the illusion that these protests and riots are anything but an attempt to dismantle all of Western Civilization and upend centuries of tradition and freedom of religion. — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) August 1, 2020

Antifa protesters in downtown Portland have started burning American flags in the street. They are also burning Bibles. — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) August 1, 2020

Other videos show American flags consumed by fire:

'F*ck Trump!' | Bible and US flag set alight on 65th night of protests in #Portland pic.twitter.com/3c60egqEa3 — RT (@RT_com) August 1, 2020

More flag burning at the antifa/ BLM gathering in downtown Portland. Video by @FromKalen. #PortlandRiots pic.twitter.com/okngG7eRYK — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) August 1, 2020

Rioters started a large fire in downtown Portland at the peaceful protest. Video by Alissa Sarkis Azar. #PortlandRiots #antifa pic.twitter.com/qy3N0K3aWd — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) August 1, 2020

Rioters started another fire in the street. #PortlandRiots pic.twitter.com/cYynTSZR20 — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) August 1, 2020

Portland Police did not engage with the demonstrators but did respond to a nearby shooting, where over 150 rounds were shot. One round struck a woman, per the Portland Police Bureau:

One round struck an adult female victim in an arm. Responding officers applied a tourniquet and she was transported to the hospital by ambulance with what are believed to be non-life threatening injuries. No other injuries have been reported to police, however bullets struck at least 8 occupied apartments and 7 vehicles (unknown if occupied).

According to journalist Andy Ngo, who has firsthand experience with Anftia rioters, there has been “a large uptick in shootings & homicides in Portland since @tedwheeler abolished the Gun Violence Reduction Team”:

As violent protesters start fires in downtown Portland, police responded to a shooting where at least 150 rounds were fired. There has been a large uptick in shootings & homicides in Portland since @tedwheeler abolished the Gun Violence Reduction Team. https://t.co/4gp1IieSnH — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) August 1, 2020

The violent chaos has continued in Portland for well over 60 days. Early Friday morning, Portland protesters dumped a pig’s severed head on an American flag, put a cop hat on it, and set it ablaze: