A plurality of Americans considers the Chinese coronavirus the most important problem facing the country, while climate change — an issue central to the Democrat Party’s agenda — remains among the lowest in importance, garnering just one percent, a Gallup survey released this week found.

The Gallup poll, taken July 1-23, among U.S. 1,007 adults, asked respondents, “What do you think is the most important problem facing this country today?”

A plurality, or 30 percent, chose “coronavirus/diseases” as the most important problem, followed by “the government/poor leadership” (23 percent), race relations/racism (16 percent), “unifying the country” (six percent), and “crime/violence” (five percent).

Nine percent of respondents chose economic problems, which included the economy “in general,” unemployment, and the wealth gap.

Notably, “climate change/environment/pollution” — green issues central to the progressive agenda and embraced by Joe Biden — came at the very bottom of the list, garnering just one percent support.

Elections/election reform, poverty/hunger/homelessness, national security, education, and immigration also garnered just one percent support each.

While a plurality consider the novel virus as the most important problem facing the nation, it represents a 15-point drop from the 45 percent who identified it as the central issue in April. However, just 20 percent of those surveyed May 28-Jun 4 identified the coronavirus as the nation’s main issue, with concerns over the government and poor leadership edging the virus out by one percentage point. Race relations/racism followed closely behind, garnering 19 percent.

Coronavirus cases are beginning to fall nationwide, as Breitbart News has extensively documented. The U.S. has reported the lowest single-day number of infections this week following high levels last month. Even Dr. Anthony Fauci has expressed a dose of positivity, telling CNN’s New Day that “we could be way down in November” if Americans “pay attention to the fundamental tenets of infection control and diminution of transmission”:

“If we pay attention to the fundamental tenants of infection control and diminution of transmission, we could be way down in November. It is entirely conceivable,” Dr. Anthony Fauci says about the pandemic during the election.https://t.co/yqI273W3bz pic.twitter.com/aNIiLmuNd0 — New Day (@NewDay) August 6, 2020

The U.S. has reported 4,797,959 cumulative cases of the virus and 150,232 related fatalities, according to the COVID Tracking Project.