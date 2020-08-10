If you are paying attention to the ongoing Antifa/Black Lives Matter terror campaigns in Democrat-run cities, you might have noticed that these left-wing marauders have begun to move into residential areas.

To protect Joe Biden, who has refused to condemn nearly three months of left-wing terror campaigns, the corporate media are ignoring and/or downplaying the relentless rioting, looting, arson, and assaults in the Democrat-run cities of Portland and Seattle.

Just a few hours ago, the Democrat-run city of Chicago was added to this list due to five hours of highly-organized marauding along the Windy City’s legendary Magnificent Mile. As of this writing, the chaos is so bad, downtown has been closed, public transportation has been shut off, both bridges into downtown have been raised, freeway off-ramps have been closed.

Anyone familiar with Chicago traffic can only imagine the nightmare Monday morning commuters are facing as they try to get to work.

As bad as all of this is, thanks to the real journalists covering this left-wing terror campaign (like the indispensable Andy Ngo), and citizen journalists, I’ve noticed that more and more residential areas are now under attack.

Up till now, the terrorists — and for good reason — have mostly contained their rioting, arson, and assaults to downtown areas and business districts. This makes sense because these areas are usually closed down for the night, are empty of people, and serve as perfect political targets as they represent the capitalism these socialists despise.

In the past, while we have seen the terrorists move into neighborhoods, it has been in search of political targets like a city mayor or police chief … or a Tucker Carlson.

As of late, though, the terrorists’ tactics have shifted — not to political targets in residential areas, but to residents in residential areas…

Here are just a few troubling examples of what’s to come…

In the video below published on Sunday, you will see the Antifa/Black Lives Matter terrorists shine lights into a residential dwelling to catch people looking at them. They then threaten to burn the building down.

“We’re gonna burn your building down” “We know where you live” As #antifa have taken to Portland residential areas to riot, they’ve also assaulted & intimidated residents there. Tonight, they threatened those who looked out the window. #PortlandRiots pic.twitter.com/1qiIOLk99j — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) August 9, 2020

Here’s video of what happened when Antifa attempted to stir unrest in Fort Collins, Colorado — apparently over the weekend. Three of these terrorists were booked on various charges:

“Keep punching each other in the face—just don’t shoot anybody” Right-wingers brawled w/black bloc at a “Back the Blue” rally in Fort Collins, Colo. on Saturday. They fought in a nearby drain ditch. 3 were arrested & booked. Vid by Ciara Wilson. #antifa pic.twitter.com/ES8boX2DYF — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) August 10, 2020

3 booked for violent #antifa brawl in Fort Collins, Colo.: Michael Townley, 42, arrested for Disorderly Conduct Anna Kruger, 25, arrested for Disorderly Conduct & Resisting Arrest Joshua Mischler-DeLeon, 37, arrested for Disorderly Conduct & Possession of an Illegal Weapon pic.twitter.com/4YEJIwv8Ob — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) August 10, 2020

Here’s what happened over the weekend in a residential area in Portland:

Antifa brawl with Portland Police in residential part of SE Portland. The Youth Liberation Front earlier gathered in Laurelhurst Park to practice fighting with shields. #PortlandRiots pic.twitter.com/bIbYvFqyho — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) August 8, 2020

You can see here how the terrorists swarm to trespass on the property of peaceful homeowners:

As police dispersed antifa rioters in SE Portland, they ran onto people’s property to hide from cops. One home owner goes out and tells them to get out. #PortlandRiots #antifa pic.twitter.com/qMi4KyGGYi — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) August 8, 2020

More in Portland:

With no federal officers to fight in downtown Portland, antifa are now trying to turn southeast Portland, a residential area, into their new war zone. Video by @PDXzane shows smoke being deployed as antifa run around the streets. #PortlandRiots pic.twitter.com/bxmj9tRAuh — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) August 7, 2020

Residents in the area where a home is being vandalized come out to confront #antifa rioters. A man carries a melee weapon and tells them to get out. #PortlandRiots pic.twitter.com/Ff9uFaU5FU — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) August 7, 2020

Here’s video of the terrorists terrorizing a woman protecting her home. Note how they also try to blind her with countless laser pointers:

After #antifa were dispersed by police following the attack on the East Precinct, they tried to blind a woman at her home with lasers and attacked her. Antifa have gone into residential parts of the city after moving on from attacking federal courthouse. pic.twitter.com/mKcrgHixmC — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) August 6, 2020

A day or two later, after vandalizing her home with graffiti, Antifa returned to terrorize her some more:

The woman’s neighbors come out to protect their neighborhood after antifa rioters begin to trash it. The woman who was blinded with the lasers yesterday is holding a bat at the door. #PortlandRiots pic.twitter.com/vwaozS2i24 — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) August 7, 2020

Here are screenshots of the call to specifically target the suburbs:

The violent attack on the @PortlandPolice east precinct overnight was organized by antifa group Youth Liberation Front. They instructed their followers to meet at the nearby park on the east side of the city, far from downtown. They have announced plans to go into suburbs as well pic.twitter.com/SqcdyXfvoE — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) August 6, 2020

Here’s weekend video of the terrorists deliberately disrupting sleeping Georgetown residents in Washington, DC.

#BlackLivesMatter protesters enter residential areas in Georgetown, Washington DC, just to wake up the “White, rich people” who are guilty of trying to sleep at night pic.twitter.com/DuckMAUfOD — BasedPoland (@BasedPoland) August 9, 2020

So, yes, Democrats have lost total control of their cities and the mob is now coming for you…

This is not a drill. These terrorists mean business.

As of now, what we mostly witnessed is Democrat voters getting exactly what they voted for, but if these Marxist paramilitary terrorists are going to succeed at their socialist revolution, they have to come after the bourgeois middle class, people like us — they have to either convert us to their cause or terrorize us into not resisting.

Thank God for the Second Amendment.

