House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) congratulated fellow Californian Sen. Kamala Harris (D) on being chosen as former Vice President Joe Biden’s running mate, calling it a “historic and proud milestone” for our country.

“Joe Biden’s naming of Senator Kamala Harris as the Democratic nominee for Vice President marks an historic and proud milestone for our country. As the Vice President of the United States, Senator Harris will continue her legacy of trailblazing leadership to move our nation forward,” she said in a statement.

“As a United States Senator, as California Attorney General, and in every leadership position she has held, Kamala Harris has advanced a more just and fair future for all,” Pelosi added.

“Rooted in strong values and her proud American story, Vice President Harris will be a tireless champion for hard-working families everywhere,” she continued.

Harris’s father is an economist, formerly a professor at Stanford University, and her late-mother was an Indian-American cancer researcher and civil rights activist. They met while students at University of California Berkeley.

“Now we must ensure the historic election of Joe Biden and Kamala Harris as President and Vice President of the United States,” she said.

Speaker Pelosi calls Biden’s choice of fellow Californian Kamala Harris for VP “a historic and proud milestone for our country.” pic.twitter.com/3k7rjcVkVg — John R Parkinson (@jparkABC) August 11, 2020

