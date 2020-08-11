Poll: Majority Lack Confidence the Election Will Be ‘Conducted’ in Fair Way

A majority of Americans express doubt that the upcoming election will be conducted fairly and equally, according to data gleaned from an NBC News|SurveyMonkey tracking poll released this week.

“How confident are you that the November election will be conducted in a fair and equal way?” the survey asked respondents, 56 percent of whom indicated that they are “not too confident” or “not at all confident.” Only 43 percent expressed some form of confidence, with 14 percent stating that they remain “very” confident and 29 percent choosing “somewhat” confident.

The survey showed that election confidence is sharply divided along party lines. A majority of Democrats, 53 percent, indicated that they are “very” or “somewhat” confident that the election will be held fairly, compared to 34 percent of Republicans who said the same. The majority of Republican and independent voters showed that they lack confidence in the fairness of the upcoming election, with 65 percent of Republicans and 56 percent of independents choosing either “not too confident” or “not at all confident.”

The lack of confidence comes as Democrats continue in their efforts to push nationwide vote-by-mail — a longtime agenda item of the radical left.

According to SurveyMonkey:

Nearly all Democrats (86%) and most independents (63%) but just under a quarter of Republicans (23%) support changing the election laws to allow everyone to vote by mail. Overall, 56% of people in the U.S. favor this change, while 42% oppose it. Young adults are the most eager for a change in the election laws: 63% of 18-34 year-olds, 52% of 35-64 year-olds, and 54% of those 65 and older favor the change. Asian, Black, and Hispanic adults are all more likely than whites to favor increased accessibility to voting by mail. President Trump has bluntly addressed the Democrats’ push, explaining that they are attempting to alter the upcoming election via their proposed coronavirus aid bill, “including eliminating voter ID and signature verification and enacting universal mail-in voting,” as Breitbart News detailed. “You [know] what it’s about? Fraud,” Trump said on Saturday. “They want to try and steal this election, because frankly, it’s the only way they can win the election.”