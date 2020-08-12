Survey: Gun Control Support Down Double Digits from Last Year

A Rasmussen Reports survey shows likely voter support for gun control has dropped double digits since this time last year.

According to the survey, 52 percent of likely voters support stricter gun control now versus the 64 percent who supported it a year ago, and the 56 percent who supported it in years prior to that.

Forty-seven percent of likely voters “say they or someone in their household now owns a gun,” and among those likely voters in gun-owning households 27 percent “say they or someone in their family has purchased one within the last six months.”

On July 1, Breitbart News reported that the first six months of 2020 witnessed 6 consecutive records for firearm background checks.

In other words, January 2020 set the record for the most background checks ever conducted in the month of January, February 2020 set the record for the most in February, March for the most in March, and so on all the way through June.

June 2020 not only set the record for background checks in the month of June, but the most background checks in a single month, period. FBI numbers showed 3,931,607 NICS checks conducted in June, which beat the previous single month record of 3,740,688 checks, set in March 2020.

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio. Follow him on Twitter: @AWRHawkins. Reach him at awrhawkins@breitbart.com. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange.