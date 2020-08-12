Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA) once made waves following an appearance on Ellen, where she laughed hysterically after joking about killing President Trump during a rapid-fire question session with host Ellen DeGeneres.

At the time of the appearance, April 2018, Harris remained mum on her presidential aspirations but answered a series of amusing questions about her first celebrity crush, nicknames, and the most “rebellious” thing she did as a teen. Then DeGeneres asked, “If you had to be stuck in an elevator with either President Trump, Mike Pence, or Jeff Sessions, who would it be?”

Harris looked away then responded, “Does one of us have to come out alive?” laughing hysterically at her own answer. The audience roared with laughter as DeGeneres put down her questions to clap her hands:

Harris previewed her appearance on the show, posting a photo of herself with an Ellen mug and telling her followers that she had a “great time”:

Had a great time with @TheEllenShow yesterday. Tune in today to see our conversation and even a few dance moves! pic.twitter.com/APKAy8ml7w — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) April 5, 2018

Some had pondered if the joke would have been so cheerfully received had a Republican said the same of a Democrat president:

@KamalaHarris @SenKamalaHarris was on @TheEllenShow and cracked what was clearly a very funny joke to her and the host. Can you imagine an R senator having said something similar about then Pres @BarackObama ? https://t.co/uT3qRyzY1E — Joe Pags Pagliarulo (@JoeTalkShow) April 5, 2018

WATCH Kamala Harris joke about killing Trump, Pence and Sessions on Ellen… and everyone laughs. Could you imagine what the reaction would be if any of those men said the same thing about her?!?! pic.twitter.com/eaZ23MveLD — Tim Young (@TimRunsHisMouth) April 6, 2018

This is the Democratic VP pick. Now, try to imagine the consequences if a conservative would've say this about the other side pic.twitter.com/IMfNKeiWKz — Joel Fischer (@JFNYC1) August 12, 2020

Why are they laughing so hard? What was so hysterically funny there? Imagine if that joke was made about Hillary — Joe Warmington (@joe_warmington) April 6, 2018

President Trump on Tuesday described Harris as the “meanest, most horrible, most disrespectful” senator, referring to her behavior during the contentious hearings for now-Justice Brett Kavanaugh.

“She was probably nastier than even Pocahontas to Joe Biden,” Trump added, referencing their tension during the primary debates. “It’s hard to pick someone that’s so disrespectful.”