Portland police declared a riot again Wednesday night as rioters burned a severed pig’s head, an American flag and a Trump flag, and threatened and injured officers with a wide range of weapons – including rocks, bottles, fireworks and cans of paint.

Antifa in downtown Portland are burning another pig head wearing a cop hat outside the Justice Center. They also burn a Trump flag. Video by @TheHannahRay #PortlandRiots #antifa pic.twitter.com/g5mRQKyStN — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) August 13, 2020

Local television station KGW reported that a riot was called shortly before midnight:

Protesters gathered Wednesday night at Chapman Square near the Justice Center as demonstrations continued in Portland for an 11th straight week since the killing of George Floyd. A post on social media said the group is calling for the total abolition of the prison system and the police. According to independent journalist Garrison Davis, the crowd size in downtown was about 400 people at about 10:20 p.m. People were mostly standing around and listening to speeches. Around 10:40 p.m., 150-200 members of the crowd walked up to the federal courthouse which still has a fence surrounding the building, independent journalist Cory Elia tweeted. Police said members of the crowd launched fireworks towards the fence and started a fire outside the building. https://twitter.com/MrAndyNgo/status/1293853889070944257

As Breitbart News reported, earlier this week Multnomah County District Attorney Mike Schmidt said he would not prosecute many of those arrested during the riots.

