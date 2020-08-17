U.S. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) wants to create an archaic pen pal program so the Postal Service can get a boost.

The socialist representative, who has been the face of social media and embracing technology in a new era of governance, is proposing to prop up the post office via a “progressive pen pal program.”

In a bid to revitalize the USPS, @aoc proposes a “national progressive penpal program” to boost stamp sales. pic.twitter.com/UzTNdz2Moq — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) August 17, 2020

“I have been thinking about ways to help you help the post office,” she said during a Sunday Instagram chat.

“So one of the best ways to support the post office is to buy stamps,” Ocasio-Cortez said, adding:

What do you all think — would you guys be down and excited if I set up a national progressive pen pal program. Do all the work of connecting you to somebody else. We would offer some maybe conversation prompts or postcard prompts and maybe even a printable postcard format?

“You just said it out,” she said.

“Would you guys be down? Do you like that idea?” AOC asked.

Ocasio-Cortez said she is heading back to Washington to question Postmaster General Louis DeJoy.

Democrats are pushing a conspiracy theory alleging DeJoy, who has been on the job for about three months, is orchestrating slowdowns of the mail system to sabotage mail-in balloting for the November election.

NPR reported the Postal Service “has long been in financial trouble, having lost $9 billion last year.”

According to the agency, it generated $24.4 billion from first-class mail in 2019, a decrease of about $510 million from 2018.

Ocasio-Cortez’s scheme would have to generate an additional 16.3 billion new pieces of mail to eliminate the $9 billion gap. That’s about 49 pen pal letters per American a year.

