Donald Trump to Michelle Obama: I Would Not Be President Without Barack

President Donald Trump responded to former First Lady Michelle Obama on Tuesday, after she delivered a speech lamenting his presidency.

“Somebody please explain to Michelle Obama that Donald J. Trump would not be here, in the beautiful White House, if it weren’t for the job done by your husband, Barack Obama,” he wrote on Twitter.

Trump described the Obama/Biden administration as “the most corrupt in history” reminding voters they were caught spying on his presidential campaign in 2016.

“The biggest political scandal in the history of our Country,” he wrote. “It’s called Treason, and more. Thanks for your very kind words, Michelle!”

Michelle Obama claimed during her speech that under her husband’s administration, they had “a record-breaking stretch of job creation” and provided “the right to health care” for millions of people.

She also highlighted how much she “cares” and “feels” despite “hating politics”:

C-SPAN

“We were respected around the world, rallying our allies to confront climate change,” she said. “And our leaders had worked hand-in-hand with scientists to help prevent an Ebola outbreak from becoming a global pandemic.”

Trump panned the Obama/Biden response to the H1N1 Swine flu, describing it as “weak and pathetic.”

“Check out the polling, it’s really bad,” he wrote. “The big difference is that they got a free pass from the Corrupt Fake News Media!”

The president also boasted that he had built the “greatest economy in history” before he had to shut it down to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

“Jobs are flowing, NASDAQ is already at a record high, the rest to follow,” he wrote. “Sit back & watch!”

