Watch Live: Democrat National Convention, Day Two

Prominent Democrats such as former President Bill Clinton, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY), and former Second Lady Jill Biden will speak virtually for the second day of the Democrat National Convention Tuesday evening.

At 9:00 P.M. Eastern, the Democrat National Convention will begin their convention program consisting of prominent speakers, starting with former Acting U.S. Attorney General Sally Yates. While the convention is nominally being held in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, most of the speakers will be participating virtually.

After Yates speaks, the following speakers are expected to give remarks:

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY)

Former U.S. Ambassador Caroline Kennedy

Former President Jimmy Carter

Former First Lady Rosalynn Carter

Democrat National Committee Chairman Tom Perez

Former Secretary of State John Kerry

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY)

Rep. Lisa Blunt Rochester (D-DE)

Former President Bill Clinton

Former Second Lady Jill Biden

On Monday, Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT), New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D), and Former First Lady Michelle Obama spoke about the need to elect former Vice President Joe as the 46th President of the United States.

Obama delivered a gloomy pre-taped speech and lamented the state of the country under President Donald Trump.

“Its a hard time and everyone’s feeling it different ways,” Obama said. She added that she knows it is “hard to tune into a political convention right now or politics in general.”

The Democrat National Convention will continue through Thursday. On Wednesday, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA), Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA), Gov. Tony Evers (D-WI), Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham (D-NM), and former Rep. Gabrielle Giffords (D-AZ) are expected to speak.

