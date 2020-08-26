Tera Myers: Donald Trump Values Life and Education Freedom

Ohio mother Tera Myers addressed the Republican National Convention Wednesday evening as she expressed her gratitude for President Donald Trump’s pro-life policies and his encouragement of education freedom for every child.

Myers’ strong belief in the value of every human, God-created life guided her to ignore the advice of her doctor when she was pregnant with her son, Samuel:

Before Samuel was even born I was told his life wouldn’t be worth living. When early tests revealed he had Down Syndrome, our doctor encouraged me to terminate the pregnancy. He said “If you do not, you will be burdening your life, family, and your community.” I knew my baby was a human being created by God and that made him worthy of life. I am thankful that President Trump values the life of the unborn.

Myers said when Samuel was ready to attend kindergarten, her family was told to simply “put him where he would be comfortable, don’t stress him out by trying to teach him.”

When she pressed to have a functional learning plan for Samuel, Myers said she was dismissed at every turn with suggestions she allow the school to take care of him and indications her son would get minimal attention.

“I did not like it,” she said. “One size did not fit all.”

“So, I helped fight to pass legislation in Ohio for a special needs scholarship, so that all students could choose the right program for their needs,” she explained. “I worked to start a new functional learning program at our local private school. Finally, Samuel had an appropriate place to learn.”

Myers related her pride when Samuel was invited to the White House to meet Trump and talk about education freedom.

“School Choice helped my dreams come true,” Samuel said. “My school taught me the way I learn best and I was able to fit in. I made many friends and became a part of my community. My teachers helped me become the best I can be.”

Myers said Trump later congratulated her.

“Wonderful job, Mom, your son is amazing,” the president told her.

“Unlike the doctor who told me to end Samuel’s life before it even began, President Trump did not dismiss my son,” she continued, “he showed Samuel he valued him and was proud of what he accomplished.”

Myers said Trump “gave Samuel an equal seat at the table,” and she expressed her gratitude to the president for “making every student’s dream of a meaningful education a reality.”