Ohio Boy Raises Money for 200 K-9 Bullet-Proof Vests

The Bedford Police brought ten-year-old Brady Snakovsky to the station on Tuesday to thank him for his efforts to protect K-9 officers.

K-9 officer “Luca” and (human) Officer Dave Kempski welcomed Cleveland’s Brady Snakovsky to the Bedford Police station on August 25 to thank him for his efforts to protect police dogs across the region. “Brady’s K-9 Fund” has proven to be a massive success, providing 259 vests for officers such as Luca.

The department offered Snakovsky a department T-shirt sporting Luca’s picture on the back, along with some other unspecified “goodies.” A series of photos posted to Facebook by the station commemorated the visit, along with a public thank-you.

“We can’t thank Brady enough for what he has done for us and every other K9 he has vested,” the department wrote. “Thank you Brady!!”