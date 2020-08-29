Retiring Texas GOP Congressman Won’t Say if He’ll Vote for Trump

A retiring Republican congressman from Texas is unsure whether he will vote for President Trump in the November election.

Rep. Mac Thornberry, who currently represents the 13th district – which covers Amarillo, Wichata Falls, and the panhandle – told KFDX he would not commit to voting for the President’s re-election.

“I hear it all the time. President Trump is very popular in our area, but a lot of folks are uncomfortable with some of the tweets and the way he talks and so forth. And my suspicion is that a lot of those Republicans have similar concerns,” Thornberry said.

“Thornberry did not say whether he plans to vote for President Trump in November, but he said he has voted for Democrats in the past though, saying he, like many voters, look for the best person for the job,” the news station reported.

Thornberry attempted to pick his successor and endorsed Josh Winegarner in the July primary.

Winegarner was defeated by former White House Physician Dr. Ronny Jackson, a staunch Trump supporter, 56 percent to 44 percent.

Texas-13 is a strong Republican district. Thornberry won re-election in 2018 with 81.5 percent of the vote, according to Ballotpedia.

Jackson will face Democrat opponent Gus Trujillo in November.

