A neighbor of embattled Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler (D) denounced ongoing violent unrest plaguing the Democrat-run city for over in the last three months, saying the protests and riots have nothing to do with fulfilling the demands of the Black Lives Matter movement.

Speaking to KREM 2 News, Tom Drewes, who lives in Wheeler’s upscale condo building, expressed frustration with protests that have erupted outside the site in recent days. “I think, sadly, this no longer has anything to do with Black Lives Matter and that’s the tragedy of this. I think that message has been co-opted by people with a totally different agenda,” Drewes said.

In addition to Wheeler’s neighbors, even Black Lives Matter organizer Seneca Cayson is angry at the scene outside the mayor’s building, exposing an ever-deepening rift between far-left forces in Portland.