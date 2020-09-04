Joe Biden: Nobody Should Have to Pay 30%+ of Their Income for Housing, ‘Including People on the Street’

Former Vice President Joe Biden told residents of Kenosha, Wisconsin, on Thursday the cost of housing should not preclude anyone from having a roof over their head – be they employed or living jobless on the street.

The Biden plan would put $100 billion into an “Affordable Housing Fund,” the bulk of which ($65 billion) would provide incentives to develop and rehabilitate low-cost housing where there’s a shortage.

Just how the plan is to be initiated and/or funded remains to be seen, although it was touched on Thursday when Biden added the implausable notion people who could not afford a home and had to live on the street would magically be eligible for housing finance if he gained the White House:

He said “No one should have to pay more than 30 percent of their income to be able to live and have housing, including people on the street.”



Biden spent Thursday in Wisconsin, two days after President Donald Trump traveled to Kenosha, as Breitbart News reported.

The community event he attended was called to address the police-involved shooting of Jacob Blake.