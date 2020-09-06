Nearly a majority of Americans believe President Donald Trump will beat former Vice President Joe Biden in the 2020 presidential election, according to a USA Today/Suffolk University Poll poll released Sunday.

The poll found that 47 percent of Americans believe that Trump will get reelected, as opposed to 41 percent who think Biden will win.

Forty-seven percent of Independent voters believe that Trump will win, whereas only 37 percent believe Biden will triumph.

Curtis Saffi, an independent from Hampton, Georgia, said he plans to vote for Biden. Although, he admitted, “Trump is gonna run all over Biden.”

However, Saffi added that Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA) would “be all over [Mike] Pence” during the vice presidential debate.

Eighty-seven percent of Republicans believe that Trump will win the presidential debates, while 79 percent of Democrats believe Biden will claim victory.

David Brockman, a Trump voter from Columbus, Indiana, said, “I feel like it’s just gonna be a one-sided show.”

Dana Carbonell, a Democrat from Weehawken, New Jersey, said Biden would beat Trump during the debates if Biden “does a good job of fact-checking Trump.”

A USA Today/Suffolk University poll released after the Republican and Democrat national conventions found that Biden led Trump by 50 to 43 percent.

Trump has started to close the gap in recent weeks.

A recent Trafalgar Group poll found that Trump leads Biden in Florida by 48.7 to 45.6 percent. Another Trafalgar Group poll found that Biden leads by only one point in Wisconsin against Trump.

USA Today/Suffolk University conducted the poll between August 28 and 31 by contacting 1,000 registered voters. The survey has a 3.1 percent margin of error.

