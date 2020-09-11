Never Trump attorney George Conway on Friday once again lashed out at President Donald Trump, declaring him the “greatest threat to the safety and security of Americans.”

“On this 9/11, the greatest threat to the safety and security of Americans is the President of the United States,” Conway wrote on Twitter.

On this 9/11, the greatest threat to the safety and security of Americans is the President of the United States. — George Conway (@gtconway3d) September 11, 2020

Conway’s remark came shortly before President Trump participated in the annual memorial ceremony in Shanksville, Pennsylvania, honoring Americans who perished in the terror attack of September 11th, 2001.

“Nineteen years ago, on this day, at this hour, on this field, 40 brave men and women triumphed over terror and gave their lives in defense of our nation,” the president stated in his remarks in Shanksville. “Today, we pay tribute to their sacrifice – and we mourn deeply for the nearly 3,000 precious and beautiful souls who were taken from us on September 11, 2001.”

In late August, Conway announced he would be leaving his role at the Never Trump Lincoln Project, citing family issues.

President Trump has repeatedly hit back at Conway, branding him a “total wack job” and a “nutjob.”

“Kellyanne is great, but she’s married to a total wack job,” he told the Fox News Channel last November. “I think she must’ve done some number on him, Ainsley. I don’t know what Kellyanne did to that guy because I don’t even know him. I met him for a second. He’s got to be some kind of a nutjob. She must have done some bad things to him because that guy is crazy.”