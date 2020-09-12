An alleged gun store robber released onto the streets is suspected of stabbing a drug store clerk to death in Chicago’s Melrose Park neighborhood on September 6, 2020.

CBS Chicago reports that the suspect in the stabbing, 18-year-old Sincere Williams, allegedly robbed Suburban Sporting Goods Guns & Ammo in May, attempting to steal 14 handguns.

Williams was arrested, then released. He was only 17-years-old when the attempted gun store robbery occurred, so that case is handled under the parameter of juvenile justice.

He turned 18 during the summer, and last Sunday he allegedly walked into a Walgreens, stabbed clerk Olga Marie Calderon to death, and walked out.

CBS Chicago reports that Calderon, a 32-year-old mother of two, was “stabbed multiple times” at approximately 9:30 a.m. and pronounced dead at the scene.

HotAir reports that prosecutors believe Williams’ alleged murder of Calderon was premeditated “because Williams had stashed a change of clothes nearby, switching outfits before ditching his knife in some bushes and walking back home.”

The owner of Suburban Sporting Goods & Ammo reacted to the stabbing of Calderon by expressing disbelief that “[Williams] was put back out on the street so quickly and maintains that Olga Marie Calderon would be alive today had the previous crime been taken more seriously.”

