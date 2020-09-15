Kevin McCarthy, GOP Unveil ‘Commitment to America’ Road-Map to House Majority

House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) unveiled on Tuesday their “Commitment to America” road-map that will serve as the policy platform for a future House Republican majority.

McCarthy and the House Republican Conference unveiled their Commitment to America, which details how the Republican Party will revitalize America and keep the country safe amidst the coronavirus and unrest.

The Commitment to America has three main tents, including “Restore our Way of Life,” “Rebuild the Greatest Economy in History,” and “Renew the American Dream.”

McCarthy said that they would pass legislation that will help the American economy. He noted Democrats have made little progress in addressing the problems that face the country.

“Name me one problem the Democrat majority in the House has solved,” McCarthy said.

Restoring America’s way of life includes:

Tackling the coronavirus pandemic.

Slashing drug prices and ending surprise medical billing.

Expanding access to telemedicine.

Increase funding for police training by $1.75 billion and oppose efforts to defund the police.

Uphold freedom of speech, protecting religious liberty, protecting the unborn, and the Second Amendment.

Rebuilding the American economy includes:

Increase American manufacturing.

Promote more fair and free trade deals.

Improve access to broadband Internet.

Improve America’s infrastructure.

Renewing the American dream includes:

Improving access to high-quality education.

Protect and strengthen Social Security and lower the debt.

McCarthy said that the Democrats have supported defunding the police, pushed to dismantle America’s institutions, and supported the most partisan “impeachment in history. He added that they used small business loans as “ransom” for their “liberal” wishlists.

McCarthy said that they hope to achieve ten million good-paying jobs, and Democrats do not want to tackle the “threat of China.” In contrast, Republicans want to end America’s dependence on China.

McCarthy told Breitbart News last week that a House Republican majority would “renew” the American dream.