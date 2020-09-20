Thirty people were shot, two fatally, Friday into Sunday morning across Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s (D) Chicago.

Breitbart News reported 11 were shot, one fatally Friday evening into Saturday morning. Approximately 24 hours later ABC 7 reported figures of 30 shot, two dead.

A number of the shooting victims were wounded while sitting on porches or in vehicles.

For example, a 37-year-old woman standing on a porch “in the 2500 block of West 69th Street” was shot in the buttocks Saturday at 9:20 p.m. by someone driving by in an SUV. She was transported to a hospital in good condition.

A 35-year-old man was sitting on a porch “in Humboldt Park on the West Side” about 12:45 a.m. when he heard gunshots and “felt pain.” He drove himself to the hospital where medical personnel discovered a gunshot wound to the abdomen.

A 48-year-old man was hit around 1 a.m. Sunday while driving “in the 3500 block of West Augusta Boulevard.” The shots came from someone in a vehicle who pulled up beside him and opened fire. He was hospitalized in serious condition.

A 37-year-old woman was shot around 2 a.m. Sunday while sitting in her car Sunday “in the 1300 block of West 91st Street.” Her car happened to be located between two vehicles in which the occupants were shooting at each other. She was wounded in the crossfire.

Breitbart News reported last weekend in Mayor Lightfoot’s Chicago began with more than 35 people shot, nine fatally, Friday into Sunday morning. The weekend ended with at least 50 shot, 11 fatally.

