Activists with the far-left groups ShutDown DC and the Sunrise Movement gathered early Monday morning at Sen. Lindsey Graham’s (D-SC) Washington, D.C., residence demanding that President Donald Trump and the Senate not try to fill the Supreme Court seat of the late Ruth Bader Ginsburg until after the presidential election.

“DC residents will be fighting for their children and grandchildren early Monday morning, by insisting that Trump should not be allowed to fill his third lifelong Supreme Court appointment, tipping the court for generations,” a statement from the group said.

Metro police warn protestors they are in violation of the Residential Tranquility act. #getupdc @wusa9 #RBG pic.twitter.com/adyAYxmrfH — Matt Gregory (@MattGregoryNews) September 21, 2020

Here is what is happening in front of Senator Lindsay Graham’s DC house- pic.twitter.com/YVBrMyRKoS — Matt Gregory (@MattGregoryNews) September 21, 2020

The D.C. CBS affiliate reported on the group’s targeting of Graham, who is the chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee, in a residential neighborhood:

Capitol Police created a line on the sidewalk in front of Sen. Graham’s house. Some protesters were seen standing on Sen. Graham’s lawn chanting with bells and whistles. They even attempted to knock on the senator’s door and repeatedly played Sen. Graham’s 2016 quote on the Merrick Garland nomination. “Let’s let the next president, whoever it might be, make the nomination,” the group said Sen. Graham stated in 2016 when talking about the case a vacancy occurs in the last year of a presidential term.

Ginsburg died on Friday at 87 from complications from pancreatic cancer. She was for decades the most predictable liberal vote on the High Court after her nomination for a seat by former President Bill Clinton.

Gingsburg was a liberal activist before becoming a justice, including a stint with the American Civil Liberties Union, and was comfortable continuing her activism while on the court, including officiating same-sex weddings.

Trump said he will probably release the name of a woman nominee late this week.

