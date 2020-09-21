Nearly 40 Shot, 6 Killed, over Weekend in Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s Chicago

Nearly 40 people were shot, six fatally, across the weekend in Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s (D) Chicago.

Breitbart News reported 30 people were shot Friday evening into Sunday morning alone in Chicago, and two of those victims succumbed to their wounds.

By Monday morning NBC 5 reported “at least 36” had been shot and wounded and ABC 7 reported the number of shooting victims at 39.

Two of the latest fatalities of the weekend occurred just after midnight Monday.

One was 25-year-old man who was “sitting in a parked car in the 3400 block of West Carmen” when someone shot him in the head about 2:13 a.m., fatally wounding him. Another was a 17-year-old boy who was shot and killed “around 2:50 a.m. …in the 6400 block of North Hamilton.”

He was in an alley when gunshots rang out. He was transported to a hospital and pronounced dead.

ABC 7 reports Chicago Police Superintendent David Brown will be adding 200 more officers to the “Community Safety Team” going forward. The goal is try to break the cycle of gun violence that has plagued Chicago in 2020.

Police sponsored a 5K race over the weekend. They called it “The Race Against Gun Violence.”

