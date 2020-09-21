Democrat presidential candidate Joe Biden’s plan to overhaul the nation’s immigration system could help bring an estimated 52 million foreign nationals to the United States, a study details.

Researchers with the Federation for American Immigration Reform (FAIR) analyzed Biden’s immigration plan, revealing that through a series of amnesty, new visa programs, and increases to existing legal immigration levels, a potential 52 million foreign nationals could be added to the U.S. population.

Specifically, FAIR researchers project Biden’s proposed amnesty for roughly 11 to 22 million illegal aliens currently in the U.S. would help balloon the rate at which foreign nationals can secure family-based visa categories known as “chain migration.”

Chain migration allows newly naturalized citizens to bring an unlimited number of foreign relatives to the U.S. On average, FAIR researchers note, each new immigrant brings about 3.45 additional immigrants with them.

The amnesty, coupled with the chain migration impact, could result in an additional 43.3 million foreign nationals arriving in the U.S., FAIR researchers project — a doubling of the current foreign born population.

The FAIR analysis also projects Biden’s plan to bring at least 2.4 million foreign nationals to the U.S. through a new city-request visa category, an increase in annual green cards, as well as more visas for foreign students and crime victims.

Every year, the U.S. admits about 1.2 million legal immigrants on green cards to permanently resettle in the country — 70 percent of which arrive as chain migrants. In addition, 1.4 million foreign workers are admitted every year to take American jobs. These totals do not include the hundreds of thousands of illegal aliens who arrive annually, the majority of which are never deported.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News.