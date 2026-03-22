‘CODE RED’ Author on ‘War Room’: Fear of AI Job Losses Being Used to Push Wealth Redistribution

Wynton Hall, Breitbart News social media director and author of Code Red: The Left, the Right, China, and the Race to Control AI, explained on Steve Bannon’s War Room how “well funded” powers are using the fear of AI-induced job losses to push for universal basic income and wealth redistribution.

Hall told Steve Bannon that Elon Musk said that AI will be a “supersonic tsunami for humanity.” He noted that Dario Amodei, the CEO of Anthropic, said that in 12 months, AI could replace “50 percent of all entry-level white-collar jobs being disrupted. Now that’s our college kids.”

He cited Mustafa Suleyman, the CEO of Microsoft AI, who claimed that in 18 months “we’re looking at the ability to replace 100 percent of white-collar job tasks.”

He said that, whether one believes these estimates by leading tech executives, there are many that are using the fear of AI-induced job loses to push for policies such as universal basic income and more.

Hall explained, “Understand that very well funded sources are using that fear mechanism, whether you think it’s real or not, to build support for things like Universal Basic Income and wealth redistribution, a global economic reset. We see Bill Gates seeding the narrative for a three or four day work week.”

“We’ve seen the Bernie Sanders element of that as well, argue for a European-style 37 hour a week workweek,” he continued.

Hall’s CODE RED explores AI’s impact on the economy, politics, and many other areas of our lives including faith and family. The book not only discusses the challenges ahead, but also suggests a path forwards for conservatives.