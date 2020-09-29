Several prominent journalists and political commentators took to social media on Tuesday to share their frustration with moderator Chris Wallace’s performance during the first of three presidential debates between President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden.

At one point during the debate, amid several arguments between Biden, Trump, and Wallace, President Trump said, “I guess I’m debating you, not him, but that’s OK. I’m not surprised.”

Richard Grenell, the former Acting Director of the United States National Intelligence, highlighted Wallace’s inability to “interrupt’ Biden.

“Chris Wallace doesn’t interrupt Joe Biden,” Grenell stated in a tweet.

After several mild arguments between Trump and Wallace, Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk tweeted that Trump “shouldn’t have to debate both Chris Wallace AND Joe Biden.”

Andrew McCarthy, a columnist for the National Review, pointed out Wallace’s need to interrupt when Biden was “having trouble with Trump’s questioning.”

“Chris Wallace jumps in a second time when Biden having trouble with Trump’s questioning,” McCarthy wrote.

Gaston Mooney, president of Blaze Media, questioned Wallace’s competency.

“Chris Wallace is a hack…purposefully conflating mail in ballots and absentee ballots,” Mooney wrote in a tweet. “Either hack or incompetent. No other option.”

Stephen Miller, a contributor to The Spectator, noted Wallace “laughing” with Biden during the debate.

“Wallace laughing along with Biden isn’t a good look,” Miller wrote.

Jessica O’Donnell also pointed out Wallace’s partisanship when it came to sharing laughs on the stage.

“The mask is slipping, Chris,” O’Donnell wrote.

Wallace’s Fox News colleague, Ingraham Angle host Laura Ingraham, was quick to note during the debate that President Trump appeared to be debating Wallace instead of Biden.

“Trump is debating the moderator and Biden,” Ingraham wrote in a tweet.

Former game show host and popular internet pundit Chuck Woolery claimed Wallace revealed a great amount of “bias” throughout the debate.

“Chris Wallace, the most Interesting thing was watching him reveal his bias for all to see,” Woolery wrote. “Did you see what I saw? Trump wins debate with Wallace and Biden.”

Lebanese-American conservative author and religion critic Brigitte Gabriel suggested that Fox News send Wallace to CNN.

“Send Chris Wallace to CNN,” Gabriel stated.