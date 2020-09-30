Minneapolis Businesses Call on Mayor to Improve City’s Perception

“Even those who refuse to let fear run their lives, even those who live in the city and have spent years feeling relatively safe despite the occasional incident, are turning away,” according to the letter, which goes on:

The numbers speak for themselves, and the vibrations throughout Minneapolis can’t be ignored: Perception begets reality, and the strong feelings of unsafety in our downtown are very real. No matter which side of the “defund the police” debate you fall on, the absence of communication and transparency about public safety plans creates even more fear, uncertainty and frustration.

Popular restaurants in the area that took part in crafting the letter include Dakota Jazz Club, Black Sheep Pizza, Smack Shack, Hell’s Kitchen, and Brit’s Pub.

Officials from the businesses also took aim at the city’s lack of leadership, saying in the letter, “We are still supporting the city, but the city is not supporting us.”

“Our businesses are struggling. Some are failing; several have already closed. Many others have been boarded up for months, yet continue to be hit with rent and property taxes,” the letter continued, adding: Our patrons are paying entertainment and stadium taxes, even with no events or activity. We are still supporting the city, but the city is not supporting us. If this trend continues, a city can take decades of work and a major movement to recover. History has proven it, and we need to reverse course before we become a lost city.

In closing, the letter called for the city to “take action” against the factors that continue to hinder the progression of recovering businesses after the COVID-19 pandemic, including violent protests.