WATCH: Women Allegedly Vandalize Murdered Officer’s Memorial

Two women are being sought in connection with the vandalization of a Plymouth Township, Pennsylvania, memorial to a murdered Montgomery County police officer.

CBS Philadelphia reports that the officer, Brad Fox, was shot and killed at the site of the memorial in 2012.

NBC Philadelphia reports the alleged vandalization occurred mid-afternoon on Saturday. According to a video, one woman served as a lookout while the other removed the flag honoring Fox.

6 ABC Philadelphia published a video of the two women allegedly vandalizing the memorial:

Fox died September 13, 2012, after pursuing a suspect on foot and being shot. Fox’s canine, Nick, was shot as well.

The suspect allegedly died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

