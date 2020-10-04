Figures released Saturday show September 2020 was the ninth consecutive month of record National Instant Criminal Background Check System (NICS) background checks for gun sales.

The FBI revealed there were 2,892,115 NICS checks in September 2020, beating the previous September record of 2,207,312, set in 2019.

This means there were more background checks in September 2020 than in any September on record, just as there were more background checks in August 2020 than in any August in history, more in July 2020 than in any July, more in June 2020 than in any June, and so forth.

The surge in gun sales began early this year and continued amid the civil unrest and violence on display in Democrat-controlled cities.

The cause and effect of such an unprecedented rush to arms has been outlined before:

Last month, Breitbart News reported National Shooting Sports Foundation (NSSF) information which showed the spike in gun purchases included buyers from demographics the establishment media often overlooks.

Yahoo Sports reported NSSF research into the first six months of 2020 which found that gun purchases by black men and women were up 58 percent over what they were during the first six months of 2019.

Americans are going to gun stores in droves, and the appetite for firearms is not lost on gun controllers, who have adjusted their message accordingly.

For example, Mike Bloomberg-founded Everytown for Gun Safety does not even mention gun control in their latest swing states ad buy. They are pushing healthcare instead.

