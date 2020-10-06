Supporters of President Trump erected a giant 10-foot Hollywood-like sign along Interstate 405 in Los Angeles on Tuesday, only for it to be torn down by a city crew within hours.

A Trump sign was erected on the hillside along the 405 Freeway near the Sepulveda Pass. It’s unclear who put it there 📹: Sky5 pic.twitter.com/ac71WxbYW2 — KTLA (@KTLA) October 6, 2020

KTLA reported the sign, estimated to be ten feet high, was facing northbound traffic near Getty Center Drive in the Sepulveda Pass. The sign — which appeared to be a significant distance from the roadway — was deemed a “traffic hazard” by the California Highway Patrol.

“The sign had been placed in an area with dry brush, and the reporting party was apparently concerned it could spark a blaze,” the news station reported the police incident log stated.

Here’s another angle:

Someone put up this Trump sign overnight along the 405 freeway, near the Getty. This is right in the middle of what’s largely considered one of the most liberal cities in America. pic.twitter.com/KlSdao4mwk — Christina Pascucci (@ChristinaKTLA) October 6, 2020

In a matter of hours, city crews were dispatched to rip it down:

That was QUICK. The city of Los Angeles Crybaby dimwits send out crews immediately to dismantle a HUGE Trump sign, meanwhile the taxpaying citizens have to wait up to 5 YEARS to get the city to remove rotting trees from their communities and repair crumbing public streets. pic.twitter.com/4J5QPKTeHG — (@Rockprincess818) October 6, 2020

According to CBS 2, workers were on the scene by 9:00 a.m.

At least one person hoped a fire would be started to burn down the sign:

Spotted a Trump sign along the 405 near the Getty. Can we get a fire on that hill again but just on the sign? pic.twitter.com/JEU7gNlmnk — Dan #BLM (@sketchdan) October 6, 2020

“Can we get a fire on that hill again but just on the sign?” he wondered.

KTLA reported the hill has been burned several times by wildfires, including the Getty Fire last year, as well as the Skirball Fire in December 2017.

