Conservative black activist and author Candace Owens called out the media on Friday for being more concerned about the coronavirus than an event at the White House that President Trump held to show minorities’ support for the men and women in law enforcement.

Owens, who founded the Blexit movement to encourage blacks to leave the Democrat Party because of its policies that hurt minorities in America, responded to ABC reporter Will Steakin reporting about the event as it related to spreading the virus.

“The media finds out that an unprecedented number of blacks and Latinos are showing up to support the President’s law and order message tomorrow and what comment do they seek from @blexit?” Owens tweeted. “They want to know about COVID-19.”

“Here is how you deal with disingenuous media suckers,” Owens wrote before sharing what she said to the reporter.

“Hi Will — We are not interested in your obvious media angle here to slander/attack the President regarding Covid-19,” Owens wrote.

The media finds out that an unprecedented number of blacks and Latinos are showing up to support the President’s law and order message tomorrow and what comment do they seek from @blexit? They want to know about COVID-19. Here is how you deal with disingenuous media suckers: pic.twitter.com/IDjaTuXKSo — Candace Owens (@RealCandaceO) October 10, 2020

“If in the future you find yourself with more pure intentions — perhaps interested in learning about the BLEIXT organization and why this event (which is about supporting law enforcement in minority communities) is important to the blacks and Latinos that are attending — you know where to find me,” she wrote.

Owens is author of the New York Times bestseller “Blackout” and the co-founder of Blexit. Brandon Tatum is a former police officer and currently the CEO of The Officer Tatum LLC.

The large and very diverse crowd, while waiting to be processed with temperature and ID checks, told Breitbart News that the left’s narrative that minority communities hate the police is false.

Follow Penny Starr on Twitter