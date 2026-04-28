Pritzker: Trump’s Immigration Enforcement Turning U.S. into ‘Banana Republic’

Tuesday on MS NOW’s “Deadline,” Gov. JB Pritzker (D-IL) said President Donald Trump’s immigration enforcement is turning the United States of America into a “banana republic.”

Pritzker said, “I’m so proud of the people of Illinois who really wrote the playbook. They’re the ones who went out and bought whistles and people in neighborhoods all across the state, because it wasn’t just Chicago. They attacked all across the state. People came out of their homes when they saw these unmarked vehicles, these masked men jumping out of cars, attacking people.

He added, “They didn’t even know if they were U.S. citizens or if they were undocumented. They just grabbed anybody that looked like they were brown or black, spoke with an accent, demanded proof of citizenship. I don’t know about you, but I don’t have proof of citizenship on me. I don’t carry it around every day. And most people in the United States don’t. But, you know, what bothers me about all of this is that it was done under the pretext of they’re going after the worst of the worst. They’re going to take those people off our streets. Please take the worst of the worst off the streets. I don’t want people who’ve committed violent crimes on the streets of Illinois. And we work every day, by the way, with DEA, FBI and ATF to do exactly that. But now under Trump, what he’s done is use ICE and CBP as an excuse to go after people when it has nothing to do with crime, nothing. 81%, by their own admission, ICE, CBP, 81% of the people they detained were not people who had committed any crimes. And, that it just disturbs me to no end that we have seen this happen in the United States of America. It’s become like a banana republic when you’ve got this kind of attack going on in American cities.

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