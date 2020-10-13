Democrats were outraged Supreme Court nominee Judge Amy Coney Barrett used the term “sexual preference” on Tuesday, a phrase their own presidential nominee uttered in May.

“Not once, but twice, you used the term ‘sexual preference’ to describe those in the LGBTQ community,” Sen. Mazie Hirono (D-HI) said of a comment Barrett made earlier in the day.

“And let me make clear: ‘sexual preference’ is an offensive and outdated term,” Hirono scolded. “It is used by anti-LGBTQ activists to suggest that sexual orientation is a choice.”

Let me make clear – sexual preference is an offensive and outdated term. To suggest sexual orientation is a choice? It's not. It's a key part of a person's identity. The LGBTQ+ community should be concerned with #WhatsAtStake with Judge Barrett on the Supreme Court. pic.twitter.com/4TWyATMX0Y — Senator Mazie Hirono (@maziehirono) October 13, 2020

The same term was used by Joe Biden in May, when he was holding a “virtual roundtable” with African Americans in Florida.

The Left said Amy Coney Barrett was bigoted because she used the term "sexual preference." Here's Joe Biden using the same term in May. pic.twitter.com/u7k4MqHCSU — Trump War Room – Text TRUMP to 88022 (@TrumpWarRoom) October 13, 2020

“America’s the only nation in the world that, when we’ve gone through a major crisis, we’ve almost always been able to come get through it and come out stronger,” Biden said on May 7.

“I’m hopeful. I’m going to need you if we win. I’m going to need you to help this time rebuild the backbone of this country, the middle class, but this time bring everybody along regardless of color, sexual preference, their backgrounds, whether they have any … Just bring everybody along.” (emphasis added)

Barrett later apologized for using the phrase.

Justice Barrett apologizes for using the offensive term 'sexual preference': "I certainly didn't mean and would never mean to use a term that would cause any offense in the LGBTQ community. So if I did, I greatly apologize for that." — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) October 13, 2020

“I certainly didn’t mean and would never mean to use a term that would cause any offense in the LGBTQ community. So if I did, I greatly apologize for that,”Barrett said.

Biden has not apologized.

Kyle Olson is a reporter for Breitbart News. He is also host of “The Kyle Olson Show,” syndicated on Michigan radio stations on Saturdays. Listen to segments on YouTube or download full podcast episodes. Follow him on Twitter, like him on Facebook, and follow him on Parler.