Donald Trump Says Melania Doing ‘Fantastic’ in Wake of Coronavirus Diagnosis

CLEVELAND, OHIO - SEPTEMBER 29: First lady Melania Trump arrives to the presidential debate between President Trump and Biden at the Health Education Campus of Case Western Reserve University on September 29, 2020 in Cleveland, Ohio. This is the first of three planned debates between the two candidates in the …
Win McNamee/Getty Images
Joshua Caplan

Appearing Tuesday on the nationally-syndicated radio show The Savage Nation, President Donald Trump revealed First Lady Melania Trump is doing “fantastic” in the wake of being diagnosed with the Chinese coronavirus.

(Listen at 00:21:11)

A partial transcript is bellow:

MICHAEL SAVAGE: How is my favorite lady on the planet next to my wife doing, Mrs. Trump?

PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP: She’s doing fantastic. She says hello. I said I’d be speaking to you. It’s great to speak to you to.

SAVAGE: You know that we have a certain rapport, like when I see you folks once and a while, you know there’s an emotional feeling. I don’t know how that works. How does that work between people, I don’t understand it.

PRESIDENT TRUMP: Right from the beginning you were saying, “that guy’s got a really good shot” and I always remembered that. Not everybody said that.

.

Please let us know if you're having issues with commenting.