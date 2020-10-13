Poll: Only 48% Say They Would Get a Coronavirus Vaccine

Only 48 percent of Americans say they would get a vaccine for the Chinese coronavirus, “the lowest point in Morning Consult polling,” according to a Morning Consult survey released Monday.

According to the survey, taken October 8-10, 2020, among 2,200 U.S. adults, 48 percent of Americans now say that they would get a coronavirus vaccine, down from Morning Consult’s high of 72 percent who said they would in April.

When asked if they would get a vaccine “that protects from the coronavirus” if one became available, 48 percent said they would, followed by 27 percent who said they would not, and a quarter who indicated that they do not know.

While a majority of Democrats, 55 percent, said they would get a vaccine, that is down from the 60 percent of Democrats who said the same last week. Only 48 percent of Republicans said they would get a vaccine, with 41 percent of independents saying the same. Thirty-one percent of Republicans said they would not get a vaccine, as did 27 percent of independents.

Morning Consult reported:

Overall willingness has hovered around 50 percent throughout September, fueled primarily by a sharp drop among Democrats since mid-August, around the time reports of White House interference at the Food and Drug Administration and other federal health agencies began to command more public attention. The previous low among all adults was 49 percent, hit in the Sept. 18-20 poll.

The margin of error is +/- two percent.

President Trump, who has since tested negative for the Chinese virus after undergoing treatment last weekend, said that the vaccination will likely come after the election.