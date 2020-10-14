Armed Clerk Opens Fire, Killing Alleged Masked Armed Robber

A Columbus, Ohio, news stand clerk opened fire on alleged masked armed robbers Friday, killing one and causing the second to flee the scene.

NBC 4i reports the incident occurred at the Beechcroft Newsstand at 1:09 a.m., after two allegedly armed, masked suspects entered the store and demanded money.

The clerk shot and killed one suspect before being wounded in a shootout with the second. A customer in the store at the time was also wounded, but the wounds of the clerk and the customer were not life-threatening.

The second suspect, 20-year-old Daythan Jones, fled the scene but was arrested.

BREAKING: @ColumbusPolice say 3 people were hurt in a shooting reported out of a robbery. 1 person has died. Window of the Beechcroft Newsstand shattered. Car just towed from parking lot along E. Dublin-Granville Rd. No other details yet. pic.twitter.com/UH0MntMJ0c — Mike McCarthy (@mikewsyx6) October 9, 2020

ABC 6 reports a third individual, 18-year-old Janiece N. Prowell-Bias, was also arrested.

They note the window of the Beechcroft Newsstand was shattered in the gun battle, and “evidence markers were scattered” throughout the parking lot outside the business.

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio. Follow him on Twitter: @AWRHawkins. Reach him at awrhawkins@breitbart.com. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange.