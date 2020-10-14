Road Rage: Man with Rifle Approaches Driver, Gets Shot Dead

A man with a rifle approached a driver during a road rage incident in Kenton County, Kentucky, and was shot dead in self-defense.

The River City News reported that 43-year-old Joshua G. Taylor and 41-year-old John Patrick Abell were involved in an vehicle accident on I-75, after which Abell exited his vehicle with a rifle and walked toward Taylor’s vehicle.

Taylor was on the phone with 911 dispatchers when he saw Abell approaching and he told them Abell was carrying a rifle. Dispatchers heard verbal sparring, then gunshots, as Taylor pulled a handgun and shot Abell numerous times.

Abell was taken to “University of Cincinnati Medical Center where he was pronounced dead from multiple gunshot wounds.”

Kenton County Commonwealth’s Attorney Rob Sanders ruled that Taylor’s actions were justified, saying:

Kentucky law states an individual is justified in the use of physical force upon another when the individual believes such force is necessary to protect against the use of unlawful force by another person. The investigation by Ft. Wright and Kenton County Police Departments conclusively found the shooter was reasonably in fear for his own life and responded lawfully.

Police recovered a Taurus handgun from Taylor and a .30-06 rifle was on the ground where Abell collapsed.

WCPO reports that Taylor tried to help Abell stem the bleeding until first responders arrived.

Witnesses to the incident described it as beginning with Abell striking Taylor’s vehicle with his own in a fit of rage.