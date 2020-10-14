Trash Bags of Undelivered Mail Found Outside Postal Worker’s Home

Trash bags full of undelivered mail were found at the curb outside a postal worker’s home in Pennsylvania.

Special agents with the U.S. Postal Service’s Office of the Inspector General responded to reports about undelivered mail on Sunday and found trash bags full of undelivered mail placed near the curb for garbage pickup outside the postal worker’s home in Baldwin, Pennsylvania, which is near Pittsburgh, CNN reported.

The agency said in a statement the employee works at the Mount Oliver post office and is currently on a nonduty status without pay.

“USPS OIG Special Agents recovered several different classes of mail, including business mail, flats, and small amount of first class mail,” Special Agent Scott Balfour told CNN in a statement. “We expect to perform a piece count of the mail today, and make arrangements to have to mail delivered to customers as soon as feasible.”

Balfour said following an investigation, the case would be presented to federal prosecutors at the U.S. attorney’s office.

This is not the only incident of mail dumping in recent weeks. A mail carrier in New Jersey was arrested last week for allegedly discarding 99 election ballots and other pieces of mail.

Nicholas Beauchene, of New Jersey, faces multiple charges, including one count of delay, secretion, or detention of mail, and one count of obstruction of mail.

He faces a maximum of five years in prison and a $250,000 fine for the first charge and a maximum of six months in prison and a $6,000 fine for the second charge.