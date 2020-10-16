Donald Trump Challenges Susan Collins Opposition to Amy Coney Barrett

President Donald Trump on Friday reacted to Sen. Susan Collins (R-ME) who will likely vote against confirming his nominee to the Supreme Court, Justice Amy Coney Barrett.

“There is a nasty rumor out there that Senator Susan Collins of Maine will not be supporting our great United States Supreme Court Nominee,” Trump wrote on Twitter, Friday morning.

There is a nasty rumor out there that @SenatorCollins of Maine will not be supporting our great United States Supreme Court Nominee. Well, she didn’t support Healthcare or my opening up 5000 square miles of Ocean to Maine, so why should this be any different. Not worth the work! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 16, 2020

The president appeared frustrated by the Maine moderate for repeatedly opposing his agenda.

“Well, she didn’t support Healthcare or my opening up 5000 square miles of Ocean to Maine, so why should this be any different,” Trump wrote. “Not worth the work!”

Collins is currently struggling in her re-election campaign against Democrat House Speaker Sara Gideon, who leads in a recent poll of the state by seven points.

Collins said in September she did not support President Trump picking a replacement for Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg in an election year. She has also said she would vote against Barrett.

“It’s not a comment on her,” Collins said. “It is a comment on the process of rushing through a nomination in such a short time before a presidential election.”

With their 53-47 majority, Republicans can afford to lose two votes and still confirm Barrett with a 51 vote majority. Alaska Sen. Lisa Murkowski also opposed Trump selecting a nominee in an election year, but has not stated whether or not she will oppose Barrett.

Sen. Mitt Romney (R-UT) said Thursday evening he would support Barrett.