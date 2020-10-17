Sen. Thom Tillis (R-NC) told Breitbart News exclusively on Saturday that his Democrat opponent, Cal Cunningham, is “not fit to serve in the United States Senate” given the fact he is under investigation by the U.S. Army Reserves over his sex scandal.

Compounding Cunningham’s scandal, together with the recent revelations about Democrat presidential nominee former Vice President Joe Biden being directly directly implicated in the corruption surrounding his son, Hunter Biden, Tillis added that the entire Democrat ticket in North Carolina is compromised and “running on a campaign of dishonesty driven out of their basements.”

“Joe Biden has not been truthful,” Tillis said on Breitbart News Saturday on SiriusXM 125 the Patriot Channel this weekend. “He said he had no knowledge of it. Now we see communications where he clearly did. I said this months ago. I said, my goodness, you and your son are on the back porch talking about how things are going, how the job’s going? You mean to tell me that his father did not know what he was doing in China and Ukraine making hundreds of thousands of dollars in a position he had no expertise for? And now it appears that those communications show how Hunter Biden used his father’s position to get paid and paid large sums of money, and now we even believe there may have been some access. But it goes beyond that. I don’t think Joe Biden has been completely truthful. It even goes into his inability to tell the truth on where he is on packing the court. ‘If you wanna know my position, I’ll tell you after I get elected.’ We know his position. Chuck Schumer will pass a bill that expands the Supreme Court and Joe Biden will sign it. Cal Cunningham would go to Washington and vote for the nuclear option that would lay the groundwork for the packing of the courts. He’d vote for Chuck Schumer. They’re not being truthful. Cal Cunningham is saying whatever he can to get elected, and Joe Biden is trying to not say whatever he knows he has to, or what he believes, to get elected. You’re right. Up and down the ticket, the Democrats are running on a campaign of dishonesty driven out of their basements. The American people, and people of North Carolina, I don’t know if they’re watching, but if they do, then clearly President Trump is going to get re-elected and I’m going to get re-elected.”

The explosive revelations about the Biden family’s corruption, which directly implicates Joe Biden himself as well as several other members of his family, is hardly the only corruption inside the Democrat Party. Cunningham, the Democrat nominee for U.S. Senate in North Carolina, was caught in an affair recently that has upended his race against Tillis. On Saturday, as Tillis appeared on the show, reports of a second mistress emerged–all while Cunningham dodges the press and any questions about this—and while the U.S. Army Reserves investigates.

Asked to summarize the Cunningham scandal, Tillis told Breitbart News that it all began when Cunningham himself framed his campaign around “truth” and “honor”—values he clearly himself does not follow, as evidenced by the scandal. Tillis said that this scandal demonstrates that Cunningham is “not fit to serve” in the U.S. Senate, especially while he’s under investigation for his misconduct.

“You know, it all started when Cal Cunningham was talking about ‘this campaign is about truth matters and honor,’” Tillis said. “Then we hear the story break about his having an affair, which was confirmed by the mistress–the wife of a wounded warrior. Cal Cunningham is a Lt. Colonel in the army reserves. He is now under investigation by the Department of Defense for at least a violation of the code of conduct. If they were under the same command and he was active at the time, he could be brought up for more serious charges. After the story broke, he has gone silent. He’s not doing any campaign events. He’s cancelled a number of fundraising events. I’ve been traveling across the state… I’m about to get in my truck and head out again today. He hasn’t responded to the press. I have not seen the story, Matt, this morning, but I guess another revelation occurred this morning. He’s not fit to serve in the U.S. Senate. Can you imagine somebody who’s under investigation by the army sitting on Senate Armed Services? Makes no sense.”

Tillis also said that, given the fact that Cunningham has dodged the press on this and not been forthcoming about it—he refused to answer four separate times when asked last week if there was a second mistress, and now reports suggest there is—makes this a national security risk. Tillis said that foreign actors could exploit things that Cunningham is hiding in his background to “compromise” him if he were elected. Tillis noted, too, that Cunningham has a history of dishonesty on every other major issue including tax policy, energy and environmental policy, court packing, and even healthcare. Military experts told Breitbart News for a previous story, too, that there is a serious risk for “blackmail” of Cunningham if he were to be elected.

“That’s why the investigation has to move forward, because obviously foreign actors try to find things about elected officials that could compromise them,” Tillis said. “It’s a potential risk. That’s why I believe the Army is doing their job beyond just the code of conduct violation. We have to go back. Cal Cunningham broke a tax pledge when he ran for the U.S. Senate, said he wouldn’t raise taxes, but raised it by a billion dollars after he was elected. During the primary he said he was for the Green New Deal, for Medicare for all. He won the primary saying whatever he had to to get elected. Now he says he’s against it. He says he wouldn’t pack the courts, but he’ll vote for Chuck Schumer, who has promised to pack the court. If North Carolina loses this Senate seat that I occupy for the people of North Carolina, we’re gonna see Cal Cunningham go to Washington and do whatever Chuck Schumer asks him to do. Chuck Schumer has already spent over $85 million in this race so far. All in, $233 million, because they know if they can win North Carolina, they’re going to win the majority in the U.S. Senate. Cal’s going to say and do anything right now, and he’s doing everything to avoid the press because he doesn’t want to be held accountable for his actions. This wasn’t years ago. This was in his own home in July. The height of arrogance of him out there—I know there’s another story out there today. I haven’t seen it but got a text right before I came on this show, but we’ll see what we’re going to learn.”

What’s more, Cunningham—according to some of the texts released—mocked the veteran husband of his first mistress who had reportedly considered suicide. Veteran suicide, a major issue in America, is something Tillis has been fighting in his time in the U.S. Senate—especially since North Carolina has a huge veteran community. Veterans, meanwhile, are speaking out about Cunningham, urging North Carolinians to vote instead for Tillis over Cunningham’s disrespect of the veteran community. His mistress’s husband, the veteran in question, has called for Cunningham to end his campaign for Senate.

“It’s something I’ve been working on since I’ve been in the Senate on the Veteran’s Affairs Committee,” Tillis said. “Also, keep in mind, he was a prosecutor. He’s a lawyer. He’s in the army. He was a lawyer. He has prosecuted cases under the military code, so he knows exactly what he did was breaking the very laws that he went into a courtroom and prosecuted others for, but you’re right, he’s an officer. The other gentleman was an enlisted, non-commissioned officer. I don’t know his final rank when he retired or moved to veteran status. The veteran population in North Carolina, we have one of the largest in the country. Our military installations at Fort Bragg and Camp Lejeune are among two the largest in the country. This matters to the military. It matters to military families. What matters is the fact that he has not been truthful. You can’t build a campaign on the foundation of truth and honor and be untruthful and dishonorable while you’re recording those ads, while you’re talking about your priorities and then having admitted to it. The affair is not in controversy. He’s admitted to it. Now the question is how many were there? One final note for the family, the wounded warrior, the wife of Cal Cunningham, his teenage kids. I just hope everybody recognizes that the substance is terrible, but what I am concerned with is his dishonesty and dishonor, and we should hold him accountable but also respect the family members as we go through this process.”

