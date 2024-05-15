Alvin Bragg Offers Plea Deals to Migrants Accused of Attacking NYC Cops as He Prosecutes Trump

Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg (D), the prosecutor linked to billionaire George Soros who is currently prosecuting former President Donald Trump on 34 felony counts, has offered plea deals to six of the nine migrants accused of attacking two New York Police Department (NYPD) officers in January.

On January 27, a mob of Venezuelan migrants were caught on surveillance and police body cam footage attacking a pair of NYPD officers outside of a taxpayer-funded migrant shelter in midtown Manhattan.

Nine migrants have since been charged with the attack. According to a report from the New York Post, Bragg’s office has offered plea deals to six of the migrants.

Specifically, Bragg’s office has offered 24-year-old Yohenry Brito, 21-year-old Ulises Bohorquez, and 19-year-old Darwin Gomez-Izquiel plea deals that would have them plead guilty to second-degree assault and serve just a year in prison.

Brito’s plea deal offer came even as he was arrested last week for shoplifting children’s clothes and perfumes at Macy’s flagship store in Manhattan.

He was out on bail in the cop-attack case at the time of the shoplifting arrest and has since been set free in the shoplifting case as well.

In addition, Bragg’s office has offered 19-year-old Kelvin Servita Arocha and 21-year-old Wilson Juarez a plea deal that would have them plead guilty to obstructing a government administration and serve only six months in prison.

The two migrants are members of Venezuela’s violent Tren de Aragua gang.

Yorman Reveron, 24 years old, has also been offered a plea deal where he would serve two years in prison for second-degree assault.

While Bragg offers plea deals to the migrants, his office is currently prosecuting Trump on 34 felony counts, accusing him of operating a far-reaching hush money scheme.

