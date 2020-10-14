Veterans Speak Out Against Democrat Cal Cunningham’s Extramarital Affair

Veterans spoke out against North Carolina Senate Democrat candidate Cal Cunningham’s extramarital affair during a press conference on Wednesday.

Sean Kilbane, a U.S. Army veteran asked rhetorically, “If he’s willing to risk his candidacy to have an affair with another veteran, a disabled veteran’s wife, what kind of representation or what kind of behavior are we to expect out of him if he were to go to Washington, DC?”

Cal Cunningham’s dishonorable conduct has landed him investigations by the Army. Now, veterans are speaking out against him. pic.twitter.com/t87Q2hTmwz — Thom Tillis (@ThomTillis) October 15, 2020

The press conference with veterans follows as Cunningham dodged questions four separate times during a press conference last week when asked if he had affairs with any other women than the one he has acknowledged.

When asked a fourth time, he said, “I’ve taken responsibility for the hurt I’ve caused in my personal life. I’ve said what I’m going to say about it. I’ve answered the question.”

Cunningham hopes to unseat Sen. Thom Tillis (R-NC) during the 2020 Senate elections. The North Carolina race represents a pivotal race for control of the Senate majority.

Tillis campaign manager Luke Blanchat said in a statement last week that Cunningham has made his personal life a “cornerstone” of his campaign, but now that he has been exposed, he continues to dodge questions about his personal life. Blanchat said:

North Carolinians deserve a full explanation from Cunningham on his misconduct, which he is clearly unwilling to provide. Cunningham is a complete hypocrite who today demonstrated that he has no character, no honor, and no business representing North Carolina in the United States Senate. Reporters should continue pushing Cunningham for answers — because, as the old Cal Cunningham used to say, the truth still matters in North Carolina.

“Cal Cunningham’s dishonorable conduct has landed him investigations by the Army. Now, veterans are speaking out against him,” Tillis said in a statement on Wednesday.

Sean Moran is a congressional reporter for Breitbart News. Follow him on Twitter @SeanMoran3.