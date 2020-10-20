Troy Aikman Says He ‘Loves’ Flyovers, Just ‘Odd’ to Have Them over ‘Near Empty’ Stadiums

Troy Aikman is firing back at those accusing him of being anti-military, after he and his broadcast partner Joe Buck were caught on a hot mic criticizing a military flyover of a near empty stadium.

As Breitbart Sports reported on Monday, Buck and Aikman were recorded on a hot mic as military jets soared over Tampa’s Raymond James Stadium. A stadium that, due to coronavirus restrictions in the State of Florida, was only about 20 percent filled.

The gas-guzzling jets making the flight over a nearly empty stadium prompted Buck and Aikman to marvel at the sight in a conversation that was, unbeknownst to them, live.

Aikman: “That’s a lot of jet fuel just to do a little flyover.”

Buck: “That’s your hard-earned money and your tax dollars at work.”

Aikman: “That stuff ain’t happening with [a] Kamala-Biden ticket, I’ll tell you that right now partner.”

Even Joe Buck and Troy Aikman find pregame flyovers to be a little much these days: https://t.co/0IZL6GhmZy pic.twitter.com/G4EpB3SYtN — Defector (@DefectorMedia) October 19, 2020

Those comments were perceived by many on social media to be an unpatriotic shot at the flyovers as being a waste of taxpayer dollars. On Tuesday, Aikman took strong exception to that characterization of his remarks.

“I love a flyover but It was odd to see one over a mostly empty stadium,” Aikman said.

“But I am an unwavering patriot that loves this country, has always respected our flag, supported the men and women in the armed forces as well as those in uniform who serve & protect and for anyone to suggest otherwise doesn’t know me, my beliefs or what I have stood for my entire life.”

It was this reporter’s opinion on Monday – disagreed with by many – that Aikman and Buck’s comments were not criticisms of the military. Instead, the two were reacting to their unique position of being high atop a stadium with roughly 15,000 people in it while these elite planes and pilots perform a dramatic flyover that happens to cost taxpayer money.

It seems that the comments from Buck and Aikman – neither of whom has a reputation as a social justice warrior – were pretty innocent.