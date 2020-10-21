Armed Man Allegedly Tries to Rob Six People, Gets Shot Dead

An armed man who allegedly tried to rob six people Monday night in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, died after being shot by one of the would-be victims.

WAFB reports the robbery attempt occurred at 11:10 p.m. Monday “in the 900 block of W McKinley Street,” when an allegedly armed 20-year-old Marcus Hayes, Jr. entered a home in which there were six people.

The Advocate reports that one of the six individuals was able to retrieve a gun, which he used to shoot and kill Hayes.

Two would-be victims were also shot but no details were provided as to whether they were shot by Hayes or the would-be victim who was shooting to stop the alleged robbery.

WBRZ reports that police located another wounded individual on Charles Street who was allegedly “involved in the incident on West McKinley Street.”

No details were provided on how the wounded individual was involved.

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News, the host of the Breitbart podcast Bullets with AWR Hawkins, and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio. Follow him on Twitter: @AWRHawkins. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com. Sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange.