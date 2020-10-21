Three people were killed and one person injured when at least two suspects opened Tuesday night fire during a Houston, Texas, nightclub’s open mic night.

KHOU11 reports the gunshots came after “a fight” in “DD Sky Club, near I-45 and I-69,” just before 9:45 p.m.

Three people were pronounced dead at the scene and another was transported to a hospital for treatment.

The three persons killed were allegedly “part of a group waiting to perform at open mic night…[on] an evening when local rappers gather at the club.”

ABC13 spoke with a witness named 07 Finesse who indicated he was about to perform when the shots rang out.

He said, “Seven to 10 gunshots. So we all started ducking down. After the gunshots stopped, we all got up, and I just seen dead bodies just on the ground. I stared one right in the face. Scariest stuff I’ve ever seen in my life.”

