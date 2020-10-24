Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA) appeared to forget what city she was campaigning in Saturday, asking someone nearby if she was in Cleveland before addressing a group of supporters.

“Are we in Cleveland?” Harris asked an individual nearby before addressing the group.

“Hey Cleveland! It’s Kamala!” she continued, waving to supporters:

A hot mic caught Kamala Harris asking staff "are we in Cleveland?" before she spoke. pic.twitter.com/Fni0u5Xwgc — Trump War Room – Text TRUMP to 88022 (@TrumpWarRoom) October 24, 2020

Harris delivered a speech at the Tri-C Cleveland campus in the crucial battleground state on Saturday, encouraging Democrats to rally together and cast their votes early. According to 19 News, the campaign extended an invitation to “about” 75 guests.

“The people will make the decision because the power is indeed with the people,” Harris said told supporters.

“We were out and engaged with people who are early voting and people are standing in line, they’ve been waiting in line for hours because we know our power and we are not going to let anyone take our power away from us,” she continued, telling voters that they are facing two “clear choices.”

“On the one hand you have Joe Biden, who says, ‘The way I measure the economy– if you want me to tell you how the economy is doing– then tell me how are working people doing in America.’ That’s how Joe Biden measures our economy,” she said, contending that Trump measures the economy by the stock market alone.

“You are going to make the difference. You are going to make the decision about your future, about your family’s future. It is through the voice of your vote, and you have the power,” Harris continued, thanking supporters for voting early.

Joe Biden (D), meanwhile, spent the day campaigning in Pennsylvania. Trump supporters gathered nearby Biden’s event in Bucks County earlier in the day, honking their horns and expressing support for President Trump. During his speech, Biden referred to his opponent’s supporters as “chumps.”

“I’ll work as hard for those who don’t support me as those who do, including those chumps with the microphone out there,” Biden told his supporters: