Fourteen people were shot, at least three fatally, Friday into Sunday morning in Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s (D) Chicago.

NBC 5 reported nine people shot, two fatally, as of approximately 9 p.m. Saturday night. About ten hours later ABC 7/Chicago Sun-Times reported the total number of shootings at 14 with at least three dead.

One of the non-fatal shooting victims was a three-year-old girl who was wounded in the wrist mid-afternoon Saturday “in the 1300-block of E 89th Street in Calumet Heights.”

She was hospitalized in good condition.

Democrat Lori Lightfoot's Chicago is a dystopian hellscape. https://t.co/kGhN2vnQOk — Breitbart News (@BreitbartNews) October 11, 2020

The Sun-Times lists the more recent fatal shootings as occurring at shortly after 10 p.m. Saturday “in the 900 block of North Lawndale Avenue.” A 31-year-old man was sitting in a vehicle when someone in another vehicle pulled up and someone inside it opened fire.

The 31-year-old was taken to a hospital and pronounced dead.

The first fatal shooting of the weekend occurred early Saturday morning. Police discovered 47-year-old Roberto Morales Galindo lying facedown “in the 1300 block of North Harding Avenue.” He had been shot multiple times and transported to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Breitbart News reported more than 30 were shot, seven fatally, last weekend in Mayor Lightfoot’s Chicago.

The Chicago Tribune reports over 3,400 people were shot in Chicago January 1, 2020, through October 19, 2020.

