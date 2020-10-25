Police K-9 Finds Missing Toddler Who Wandered Away from Home

A little boy who went missing Tuesday is safe once again thanks to a police K-9 and her handler in Mason City, Iowa.

“Cerro Gordo County Sheriff’s deputies and the Mason City and Worth County K-9 units responded to a call near 220th street of a 2-year-old boy who wandered off with his dog,” according to the Globe Gazette.

While deputies searched the area with assistance from a drone, Mason City police officer Duane Kemna and K-9 Kilo also worked to find the boy.

The two tracked the child along a nearby creek and eventually located him on a neighbor’s property, according to the Associated Press (AP).

“The boy was found sitting on a cinder block with his dog by his side,” the report said, adding that he had removed his wet shoes, socks, and coat, but did not need medical attention.

In a Facebook post on Wednesday, the Mason City Police Department shared a photo of the officer and K-9 and praised them for solving the missing person case.

“It’s not everyday [sic] we get to share good news, but we are proud of the work done yesterday by K9 Kilo and Officer Duane Kemna,” the department wrote:

“Kilo was locked on the trail pretty good, Duane said. She was moving a pretty good pace and he really felt like she was onto something. We just didn’t know if it was the right thing or not,” Mason City Police Chief Jeff Brinkley recalled.

Once they found the boy, Officer Kemna helped him put his coat back on, then took him home to his family.

Facebook users expressed their gratitude to the officer and K-9 for working hard to locate the toddler.

“Thank you Officer Kemna and Kilo, we are so lucky to have you!” one person wrote.

“One of the many reasons we all should be supporting and grateful to those in public service. Thank you and well done!” another commented.