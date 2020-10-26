President Donald Trump rallied with members of the Pennsylvania Dutch community in Lititz, Pennsylvania, thanking them for their support.

“You know, we have Pennsylvania Dutch,” Trump said as the crowd cheered.

The Pennsylvania Dutch communities are typically made up of Amish, Mennonite, Lutheran, German Reformed, Moravian, and other groups.

“I heard that the other day,” Trump said. “They said, ‘We can’t have a man who sleeps,’ They work hard. ‘We can’t have a guy that sleeps all day in the basement. We can’t. We like Trump.'”

Trump turned and acknowledged a group of the Pennsylvania Dutch who attended his rally wearing traditional clothing and hats.

“Don’t tell anyone. You know they’re great people, they’re great people, but they’re not known for going out and voting for a variety of reasons,” Trump said.

The group grinned as a few of them flashed a thumbs-up sign at the president as the crowd cheered.

Trump recalled that, as a real estate developer, he had a business relationship with the Pennsylvania Dutch.

“Hard workers, incredible craftsmen,” Trump said, adding, “They can throw up a barn in about two days … they use the wooden cogs, they don’t use screws because they want to make everything themselves right?”