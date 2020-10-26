Reza Aslan, writer and scholar of religious studies, threatened conservative author and filmmaker Dinesh D’Souza after Senate Republicans confirmed Judge Amy Coney Barrett to a seat on the Supreme Court on Monday evening.

D’Souza tweeted a screenshot of Aslan’s tweet after the death of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg that said, “If they even TRY to replace RBG we burn the entire f*cking thing down,” and added, “Your move @rezaaslan!”

Aslan responded to D’Souza, “Send me your address.”

Send me your address https://t.co/6lGVgEDQ19 — Reza Aslan (@rezaaslan) October 27, 2020

It is not the first time Aslan has hinted at physical violence.

He tweeted in 2019 that Nicholas Sandmann — the Covington Catholic High School teenager who was harassed and falsely accused of being a racist after a video of him being confronted by a Native American activist went viral — had a “punchable” face.

He tweeted on January 20, 2019: “Honest question. Have you ever seen a more punchable face than this kid’s?”

Aslan later deleted that tweet a day after CNN settled a lawsuit with Sandmann.

